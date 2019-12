AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) The Portales Rams kicked off their 4A New Mexico State Championship game against Bloomfield about an hour before the Tascosa Rebels started their matchup against Flower Mound Marcus in the Texas Regional Semifinals.

Just a few hours later, the Rams would be raising their sixth football title in school history while the Rebels were moving on to the State Quarterfinals.

Watch the video above to see our highlights from both of Saturday’s matchups.