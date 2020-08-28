Taking a look at District 3-4A Division 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you take a preview dive into District 3-4A Division 1, you will see a district that has a beneficial quirk, but some tough hills to climb.

District 3-4A Division 1, holds the Dumas Demons, the Canyon Eagles, the Pampa Harvesters, and the Hereford Whitefaces, and that is it. Due to this, every team automatically makes the playoffs, since four teams from each district make it to the postseason.

Despite an automatic bid into the playoffs, every team in the district still comes out hungry just about every year for the chance to be named district champion.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 2020 Magazine has named Quarterback, Spencer Williams, out of Dumas the districts Preseason Offensive MVP; and Kyler Cook, Linebacker out of Pampa, the Preseason Defensive MVP.

As far as season projections are concerned, Dave Campbell’s had the district as follows:

Dumas Canyon Pampa Hereford

But nothing is certain, especially with Canyon getting a healthy roster back, and Pampa giving the reigns to a new quarterback. It should be an interesting district to follow.

The season will kick-off for all teams in the district hosting a season opener on August 28, 2020, except for Canyon, who will see a bye week to start the season.

