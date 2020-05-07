Study – fans in favor of sports without spectators

(CNN) — Fans are ready for live sports to start up again even if games are closed to the public.

ESPN conducted a survey with one thousand people.

65 percent said they would watch sports without fans in the stands.

That number rose to 76 percent When participants were asked if they would watch a game where athletes “were kept in hotels and contact with others was closely monitored.”

live sports have been canceled for weeks because of the coronavirus.

Many leagues are now weighing options on how to return as states start to re-open.

The NFL says it is planning a gradual re-opening of team facilities allowing a limited number of non-player personnel first and then later moving onto players.

The league is still set to release its season schedule on Thursday.

