West Texas Is Covered in Ice, But Their Basketball Team Is on Fire

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M men’s basketball team is on fire, despite the cold front blowing into the Texas Panhandle.

The #5 ranked Buffs claimed their sixth straight victory on Saturday afternoon when they rolled past the Oklahoma Christian Eagles, 75-61.

The game tipped off in Canyon, Texas at the First United Bank Center at 3 p.m. The first half was a different story then the second, as WT only went into half time up 34-27, following a late 7-0 run.

Leading the way for the buffs was Joel (Jo Jo) Murray, who had a game-high 24 points with six rebounds, five assists and one steal as he passed David Chavlovich to become the program’s all-time leader in steals with 157.

Another Buff with a great game was Qua Grant, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, and and four 3 pointers.

Then there was Jon’il Fugett, the teams Junior guard. Fugett reached double figures for the seventh straight game with 14.

The Buffs were originally scheduled to play on Sunday, against the Western New Mexico Mustangs, but with that game being canceled due to weather, the team will now have to wait until they travel to Lawton, Oklahoma next weekend before they see action again.

The Buffs will meet the Cameron Aggies in Lawton, on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.