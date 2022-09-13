BATON ROUGE, La – A celebration of football in Baton Rouge turned out to be a lopsided affair as Southern fell to LSU, 65-17.

Ahead of the matchup, Head Coach Eric Dooley’s team planned to compete to win and also use the game as a measuring stick to see where the squad is at. The latter, is where he turned his attention to postgame.

“That our offensive line could protect that off can block some guys that can play football. No question about it. I thought they stood up and then for them to have a rushing attack to get over 200 yards, I thought the offensive line stepped up.” Dooley said.

The Jaguars ran for 201 yards on 42 carries against an SEC defense. It’s a performance the entire running back room and dual-threat quarterback BeSean McCray can hang their hats on.

Southern begins their conference slate next Saturday against Texas Southern in Arlington.

Watch the video to hear more from Dooley.