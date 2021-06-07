Sod Squad’s Hoss Brewer named TCL Co-Pitcher of the Week

Sod Squad’s Hoss Brewer Named TCL Co-Pitcher of the Week – courtesy Sod Squad

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sod Squad announced that pitcher and Seminole State Baseball product Hoss Brewer was named Texas Collegiate League Co-Pitcher of the Week along with San Antonio’s Kolby Lunsford, the league announced today.

The Sod Squad said during the first week of the season, Brewer went 1-0 over three games (two starts) and totaled eight innings pitched with 10 strikeouts and just four hits allowed.

The Sod Squad continues saying in his second start on June 2 against Baton Rouge, the Canton, TX native tossed five shutout innings in the ‘Squad’s 4-0 win and allowed just three hits and a solo walk with six strikeouts over 17 batters faced (two over the minimum).

Currently, Brewer is the only TCL starter with at least two bids to not allow a run this season said the Sod Squad.

The Sod Squad are currently 5-2 on the season, behind San Antonio, who are 7-0. The ‘Squad hits the road Tuesday for a nine-game road trip starting in Brazos Valley (College Station) and continuing in Victoria, Baton Rouge, and Acadiana.

The Sod Squad returns home on Tuesday, June 22 for a five-game series against Victoria at HODGETOWN.

