AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After officially punching their ticket to return to the Texas League Playoffs for the second time in their history, the Amarillo Sod Poodles will face the San Antonio Missions at Hodgetwon Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 19, for Game One of the Texas South Division Championships.

The first pitch for the game has been set for 7:05 p.m., according to the released schedule.

According to a team announcement, tickets for the playoff game are available online here or by visiting the Hodgetwon box office, which will be open from 10 a.m. until the end of the games until Monday, when it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 806-803-9547, with information on group and hospitality options also available.

As explained by the Sod Poodles, the Texas League Playoffs are two best-of-three series. The first and second-half winners of each division will face off before the Texas League Championship series begins on Sunday, Sept. 24. While the Sod Poodles, San Antonio Missions and Arkansas Travelers have secured their spots, the second-half winner in the North Division has not yet been decided.

The Sod Poodles released a full schedule breakdown for the Texas League Playoffs, which included:

– Final day of the 2023 regular season Monday, Sept. 18 – Off Day

Game One: Sod Poodles vs. San Antonio Wednesday, Sept. 20 – Off Day

Game Two at San Antonio Friday, Sept. 22 – Game Three at San Antonio (if necessary)

Off Day Sunday, Sept. 24 – Game One of the Texas League Championship Series at North Division Winner

Off Day Tuesday, Sept. 26 – Game Two of the Texas League Championship at South Division Winner

