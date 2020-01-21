Sod Poodles open 2020 “launch-a-ball” program for local non-profit groups

The Amarillo Sod Poodles played against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at HODGETOWN in Amarillo, Texas. [Photo by John Moore/Amarillo Sod Poodles]

AMARILLO, Texas — The Amarillo Sod Poodles released today the details of its 2020 “Launch-A-Ball” program presented by KTBLACK Services to benefit local non-profit organizations by providing 50% of the nightly jackpot to the organization with the other half going to the winner.

Launch-a-Ball is a great way for area non-profit groups (schools, churches, etc.) to raise money during a Sod Poodles home game. Each game, one organization receives numbered tennis balls to sell (3 balls for $5) from a table on the concourse. Groups can also walk around the ballpark and sell them in the stands and at the Suite Level. The non-profit group receives 50% of gross sales for their night.

Each organization also receives in-park recognition via live public address announcements on their night and can display promotional materials at their table to promote their cause.

For an organization to become eligible for Launch-A-Ball, they must first participate in a ticket fundraiser which will benefit their organization.

Fans who purchase from Launch-a-Ball groups will have the opportunity to toss their numbered tennis ball(s) into targets in left-field after the game for a chance to win the grand prize of 50% of the nightly jackpot or a prize from one of many local businesses partnered with the Sod Poodles.

For more information or to get involved with Launch-A-Ball during the Sod Poodles 2020 season, organizations can call the office at 806-803-7763 or email SierraT@SodPoodles.com.

The Sod Poodles open the 2020 season on the road, Thursday, April 9, at Dickey-Stephens Park in Little Rock against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners). Amarillo will host their 2020 home opener at HODGETOWN on Thursday, April 16 against the Travelers to begin their initial 11-game homestand. First pitch for the 2020 home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.