Press release from Cory Hilborne Director of Media Relations & Baseball Operations

Opening Week at HODGETOWN: April 11-16 Homestand Highlights

Sod Poodles Return to Amarillo to Kick Off Summer Slate of Family Fun & Entertainment

AMARILLO, Texas – The Amarillo Sod Poodles are excited for opening week at HODGETOWN following a brief three-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders in the metroplex that concludes later tonight. A season full of family fun and exciting promotions officially returns to downtown Amarillo as the Sod Poodles play host to the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A, Houston Astros) starting on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:05 p.m.

Opening week is highlighted by the first Calf Fries Night of the 2023 season on Saturday, April 15. Be sure to be here when the team unveils the brand new alternate identity for the very first time on-field. There will also be a pair of fireworks shows, the first on Tuesday, April 11 for Opening Night and again on Friday, April 14 for the first of 12 Friday Night Fireworks this season. The weekend comes to an end with back-to-back giveaways on Saturday and Sunday, the first of 14 planned fan giveaways in 2023.

All single-game tickets for this homestand along with the entire 2023 season are on sale at the HODGETOWN Box Office or online at www.sodpoodles.com/tickets. To view the entire 2023 promotional schedule, click here. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.sodpoodles.com, call the HODGETOWN Box Office at (806) 803-9547, or reach us via email tickets@SodPoodles.com.

A summary of details for each game can be found below:

Tuesday, April 11 – 7:05 p.m.

· Opening Night at HODGETOWN

· Opening Night Fireworks presented by Downtown Athletic Club

o Kick off 2023 with fireworks set off to some of today’s biggest pop-country hits.

· First Pitch – Downtown Athletic Club

· Jr. Soddies – West Texas Boom

· National Anthem – Maddie Huval

· Color Guard – Tascosa High School NJROTC

· God Bless America – Shelley Hall

· Marketing Table – Bomb City Distillery

· Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12 – 7:05 p.m.

· Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Ford Dealers – Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands.

· Copa de la Diversión – Pointy Boots de Amarillo

o Across Minor League Baseball, teams participate in Copa de la Diversión specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with our local Hispanic community. Every Wednesday at HODGETOWN, the team will wear our Pointy Boots de Amarillo uniforms to pair with popular Hispanic music played throughout the game, flags of different Latin countries displayed on the concourse.

· First Pitch – Texas Ford Dealers

· National Anthem – Grant Fithen

· Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 13 – 7:05 p.m.

· Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Barnes Jewelry – $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas!

· First Pitch – Barnes Jewelry

· Ceremonial First Pitch – World All-Star Academy Headquarters

· National Anthem – Samantha Logan

· Marketing Table – World All-Star Academy Headquarters

· Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech – World All-Star Academy Headquarters

· Launch-A-Ball presented by Barnes Jewelry – Amarillo Thunder 10U Softball

· Gates open – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, April 14 – 7:05 p.m.

· Friday Night Fireworks presented by FirstBank Southwest

o Enjoy the first Friday Night Fireworks of the season to some of the best Pop Hits.

· First Pitch – FirstBank Southwest

· Ceremonial First Pitch – Keep Amarillo Clean

· National Anthem – Tascosa High School Choir

· Marketing Tables – FirstBank Southwest & Keep Amarillo Clean

· Charity Spotlight presented by Brick & Elm Magazine – Keep Amarillo Clean

· Special pregame on-field Performance – Belmar Elementary Hula Hoop Team

· Gates open – 6:00 p.m.



Saturday, April 15 – 7:05 p.m.

· Calf Fries Night – It’s the debut of the new alternate identity in 2023. The team will don their Calf Fries jerseys for the very first time. Calf Fries will be served in the concession stands, as well as plenty of other fun entertainment throughout the game.

· Jackie Robinson Day – Across MLB and MiLB, teams will celebrate the day Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier when he made his MLB debut in 1947.

· 2023 Clear Plastic Bag Giveaway presented by Carpet Tech

o The first 2,000 fans through the gates will get our 2023 clear plastic bag. As a clear-bag venue, it’s only right we give our fans something they can use every time they come to the ballpark!

· First Pitch – Colton Long, Site Manager for Carpet Tech

· National Anthem – Adrien Olsen

· Marketing Tables – Carpet Tech & 5-Star Nutrition

· Gates open – 6:00- p.m.

Sunday, April 16 – 1:05 p.m.

· Day Baseball! – The first of six scheduled day baseball games on tap for the 2023 season.

· Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell – 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders.

· Kids Run The Bases – Members of the Sod Poodles Kid’s Club presented by Children’s Dentistry of Amarillo / Fast Braces will get to run the bases shortly after the final out of the game!

· 2023 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by MGroup

o Take home our full 2023 schedule to place at home, work, or wherever else a magnet will adhere, so you’ll always know when the action is!

· First Pitch – MGroup

· Ceremonial First Pitch – Bell

· National Anthem – Jerrian Mucino

· Launch-A-Ball presented by Barnes Jewelry – BSA Scout Troop 4086

· Gates open – 12:00 p.m.