Sod Poodles announce daily promotions for sequel season

The Amarillo Sod Poodles played against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at HODGETOWN in Amarillo, Texas. [Photo by John Moore/Amarillo Sod Poodles]

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, announced today their daily promotions for fans for the 2020 season. Each day of the week features a fun and unique promotion at HODGETOWN.

The week kicks off with the all-new Championship Mondays presented by Bell. During each Monday home game at HODGETOWN, the team will wear special gold-themed uniforms and hats to commemorate their 2019 Texas League title. The Sod Poodles will also offer 50% off tickets to all First Responders and Military members/veterans by offering at the box office for every Monday home game (ID required to display at box office window, in-person only, excludes All-Star events). There are seven Championship Monday dates throughout the season and debuts on April 20.

Tuesday home games offer $2 Tuesdays presented by Advanced Eye Care, where fans can purchase a ticket into the park for just $2 (excludes All-Star Game). In addition, all kids 12 and under in attendance will be invited to run the bases after the game presented by Street Auto Group. Nine total $2 Tuesdays will occur throughout the 2020 campaign with the first taking place on Tuesday, April 21.

Wednesday brings to HODGETOWN Weiner Wednesdays presented by your Texas Ford Dealers, which offers hot dogs at all concession stands for only $1. There will be 11 total Weiner Wednesday dates and will debut on Wednesday, April 22. Two of the dates, April 22 and May 20, will be 11:05 a.m. day games.

Thursday home games will feature Thirsty Thursdays presented by Barnes Jewelry. Fans can purchase fountain sodas and domestic beers for a discounted price. Eleven (11) total Thirsty Thursday dates are scheduled for 2020 and will debut on Thursday, April 23 (excludes Opening Night and other premium dates).

Friday night home games will feature Friday Night Fireworks after the conclusion of every Friday home game. Fans can enjoy musically-themed fireworks shows from the comfort of their seats after the game. Eleven total Friday Night Fireworks shows are featured on the 2020 schedule and the first one to catch is on Friday, April 17.

Saturday home games dubbed Spectacular Saturdays throughout the 2020 campaign will offer premium events featuring theme nights, performers, popular characters, and much more, including six specialty-themed fireworks shows. A detailed list of theme night events will soon be released.

To round out the weekly promotions, Sunday home games feature Sunday Funday which will include giveaways, Sod Pups Club Members Kids Run the Bases, unique promotions, and a fun atmosphere for families to spend their afternoon or early evening at the ballpark. The first will be on Sunday, April 19.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase the week of March 16.

The Sod Poodles host their 2020 home opener at HODGETOWN on Thursday, April 16 against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners Double-A affiliate) for a three-game set. First pitch for the 2020 home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.