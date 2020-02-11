1  of  10
Closings and Delays
Amarillo Endospaty Center Clovis Municipal Schools Dr. Amit Trehan's Clinic Dr. Srinivas Pathapati's Clinic Eastern New Mexico University Grandview-Hopkins ISD Portales Municipal Schools Pringle-Morse ISD San Jon Municipal Schools Tulia ISD

Ruckus visiting veterans for Valentine’s

Sod Poodles
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles’ mascot, Ruckus, is hitting it out of the park this Valentine’s Day.

Today, the sod poodle himself delivered Valentine’s bags to the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center and visited with patients.

It is part of the Department of Veteran Affairs’ National Salute to Veteran Patients.

“It’s been an awesome experience,” said Trisha Reid, with the Amarillo VA Medical Center. “They welcomed him very well. Very excited, very appreciative that he would come out and pass out valentines to them and just give them a pat on the back.”

That’s not the only event they have planned this Valentine’s Day week.

  • Feb. 12, 2 p.m. – Amarillo Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary hosts a Valentines Bingo in the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center Community Living Center
  • Feb. 13, 10:30 a.m. Cookies and treats delivered to Veteran patients in Lubbock
  • Feb. 14, 9 a.m.
    • Amarillo American Legion Auxiliary provides Valentines to Veterans in the Main Lobby
    • Palo Duro High School Air Force Junior ROTC Cadets pass out Valentines balloons to Veterans
    • Amarillo VA Executive Leadership hands out Valentines donuts to Community Living Center Residents

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss