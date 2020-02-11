Ruckus visiting veterans for Valentine’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles’ mascot, Ruckus, is hitting it out of the park this Valentine’s Day.

Today, the sod poodle himself delivered Valentine’s bags to the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center and visited with patients.

It is part of the Department of Veteran Affairs’ National Salute to Veteran Patients.

“It’s been an awesome experience,” said Trisha Reid, with the Amarillo VA Medical Center. “They welcomed him very well. Very excited, very appreciative that he would come out and pass out valentines to them and just give them a pat on the back.”

That’s not the only event they have planned this Valentine’s Day week.

Feb. 12, 2 p.m. – Amarillo Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary hosts a Valentines Bingo in the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center Community Living Center

Feb. 13, 10:30 a.m. Cookies and treats delivered to Veteran patients in Lubbock

Feb. 14, 9 a.m. Amarillo American Legion Auxiliary provides Valentines to Veterans in the Main Lobby Palo Duro High School Air Force Junior ROTC Cadets pass out Valentines balloons to Veterans Amarillo VA Executive Leadership hands out Valentines donuts to Community Living Center Residents



More from MyHighPlains.com: