HODGETOWN releases rosters for Amarillo’s Texas League Collegiate Teams

The following is a news release from HODGETOWN:

AMARILLO, Texas (June 25, 2020) — The initial player rosters for Amarillo’s Texas League Collegiate teams, the Sod Dogs and Sod Squad, have been released. The teams combined are represented by players from 32 different schools, including 31 Division I, 22 Division II, and six Division III and junior college athletes. Full rosters for each team can be found below and here: Sod Dogs Roster, Sod Squad Roster.

The Sod Dogs will be led by long-time MLB hitting instructor Jimmy Jones. On staff alongside Jones will be current Clarendon College coach Ken Jarrett and former professional pitcher Jose Flores.

The Sod Squad will be led by former professional catcher and son of Phillip Wellman, Brett Wellman. On staff alongside Wellman will be former professional infielder Tyler Coolbaugh and 2019 Sod Poodles reliever, Blake Rogers.

The Sod Squad will open the 2020 season with a three-game series at HODGETOWN against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas on Tuesday, June 30. The Sod Dogs make their home debut on Friday, July 3 when they take on the Round Rock Hairy Men for three games.

Fans can purchase ticket plans now, starting at $150, for the 30-game season at HODGETOWN by calling 806-803-9547.

Single-game tickets are now available online at www.SodPoodles.com or in-person at the box office. Single-game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 depending on ticket type and seating location. For more ticket information, call 806-803-9547 or email tickets@sodpoodles.com. The HODGETOWN box office will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Thursday, June 18.

Promotions for the Texas Collegiate League Season at HODGETOWN are highlighted by seven fireworks nights, seven giveaway nights, daily promotions, and more. A full game promotional schedule can be found at www.SodPoodles.com under the “2020 Texas Collegiate League” tab.

Daily promotions that will be included throughout the 30-game season are Weiner Wednesdays, featuring $1 hot dogs, Thirsty Thursdays, featuring $2 domestic beers and sodas, and Friday Night Fireworks.

Every Sunday game will also feature “Kids Run the Bases” for kids 12 and under to run the bases following the conclusion of the games.

Group and hospitality options are now available for booking at HODGETOWN. For inquiries or questions about groups of 20 or more, reach out to groups@sodpoodles.com.

Social distancing protocols will be in effect during all games at HODGETOWN. For more information on HODGETOWN’s COVID-19 Readiness Plan and protocols, click HERE.

The Texas Collegiate League is Texas’ first major collegiate summer wooden bat league and have played 17 seasons.