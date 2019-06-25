HODGETOWN named best ballpark in all of Double-A baseball

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - ((PRESS RELEASE))

MADISON, Wis. – BallparkDigest.com, which covers the Business of Baseball and Ballparks at the MLB, MiLB, college, independent and summer-collegiate levels, announced Amarillo's HODGETOWN, home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, as the winner in their 2019 MiLB Best of the Ballparks Double-A competition. HODGETOWN was voted over Peoples Natural Gas Field, home of the Altoona Curve, in the final round by a 53-47% margin. The 30-team Double-A online voting began in late May combining Eastern, Southern and Texas League ballparks.

In the end, 110,234 fans voted in the Double-A brackets, with over 410,000 fans weighing in during the entire competition to date. HODGETOWN is the fourth winner in the five years of the Best of the Ballparks vote, following Birmingham's Regions Field (2015), Pensacola's Blue Wahoos Stadium (2016) and Hartford's Dunkin' Donuts Park (2017 and 2018).

"We could not be more proud of and excited for our home, HODGETOWN," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. "Together, we have created one of the most amazing environments for professional baseball in the country. Being named the best ballpark at the Double-A level is a testament to the hard work, support and many, many hours invested by this community, the City of Amarillo, Populous, Western Builders, and Hunt Construction. This tremendous honor in our inaugural season is one we and this community will cherish forever."

"Hodgetown is a tremendous achievement both for the Sod Poodles and the city, both as a great baseball facility and a notable addition to the downtown Amarillo economy," said Ballpark Digest Publisher Kevin Reichard. "It's the model of what a new ballpark should be these days."

The Sod Poodles open the second half at HODGETOWN on Thursday, June 27 with a four-game series against the Houston Astros' Double-A affiliate, the Corpus Christi Hooks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

