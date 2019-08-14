Bacher Strong Night

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles will be showing support for one of their own on Saturday night by hosting Bachar Strong night.

Right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar’s father is fighting cancer and the team will be hosting a live postgame auction after the scheduled game.

Autographed San Diego Padres themed Sod Poodles jerseys and Padres memorabilia will be auctioned off to help pay for the Bachar Family’s medical expenses.

All proceeds from the auction will go directly to the family.