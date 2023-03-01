AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, released the team’s promotional schedule for the 2023 season, with Opening Night slated for April 11. The team is set to face off against the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A Affiliate of the World Series Champion Houston Astros, and open a season filled with daily promotions, fireworks shows, fan giveaways, specialty and theme nights, and celebrity guest appearances.

The Sod Poodles detailed that Opening Night at Hodgetown Stadium will feature the first of 20 fireworks shows and Opening Weekend will end with giveaway days on both April 15 and April 16, during which fans will receive clear plastic bags and the 2023 magnet schedule.

The week of April 25 is expected to include further promotions and entertaining opportunities, according to organizers, as the Sod Poodles face the defending Texas League Champions, the Frisco RoughRiders. The first of two special celebrity appearances for the season is expected on April 27, with the second set for September, and the season is also set to include marquee home games for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Independence Weekend, and Labor Day Weekend.

Organizers also noted that the Diamond Dig will return for the 2023 season on April 29, and the team will also assist in kicking off a weeklong celebration building up to the 100-year anniversary of historic Route 66 on June 2. The only planned weekday afternoon game is expected to be May 9, when the Sod Poodles face the Midland RockHounds, Double-A Affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale to the public on March 14 at 10 a.m., according to the Sod Poodles. Those seeking further information were encouraged to call 806-803-9547 or email info@sodpoodles.com.

The full published summary of the 2023 promotional schedule, as well as the schedule with game times, can be viewed below.

Daily promotions:

Taco Tuesday 10 total dates of $3 tacos and limited $2 game tickets in select seating zones)

Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Ford Dealers 11 total dates featuring $1 hot dogs

Thirsty Thursday presented by Barnes Jewelry 11 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks

Friday Night Fireworks 12 total dates

Hometown hero Sunday presented by Bell Helicopter 12 total dates featuring 50% off tickets for Military and First Responders



Fireworks shows:

Opening Night – April 11

Independence Weekend Celebration – June 30, July 1, July 3

Theme Night Shows – June 3, June 17, July 15, July 21, July 22, Sept. 16

Fan giveaways:

Clear plastic bag presented by Carpet Tech – April 15

Magnet schedule presented by M-Group – April 16

Sod Poodles beanie presented by Amarillo National Bank – April 30

Sod Poodles socks presented by Whataburger – May 13

Sod Poodles mystery replica jersey – June 4

Baseball glove presented by Downtown Athletic Club – June 18

Leandro Cedeño 527-foot HR T-Shirt presented by Northwest Texas Healthcare Systems – July 2

Hawaiian shirt presented by Reed Beverage – July 15

Corbin Carroll “Corbin Barrels” Bobblehead presented by Toot’n Totum- July 16

Bucket hat presented by Yellowhouse Machinery July 23

Beer stein presented by Barnes Jewelry – Aug. 3

Quarter zip hoodie presented by Happy State Bank – Aug. 6

Rope trucker hat presented by B&J Welding – Aug. 20

Leandro Cedeño Bobblehead presented by Street Auto Group – Sept. 3

Brandon Pfaadt Bobblehead presented by Fairly Group – Sept. 17

Specialty & theme nights:

Special Celebrity Appearance* – April 27

Diamond Dig presented by Barnes Jewelry – April 29

Bark In The Park presented by Woof Gang Bakery – April 29

S.T.E.A.M Day/Business Hooky – May 9

Princesses & Pirates Night presented by Primrose School of Amarillo Southwest – June 3

Star Wars Night presented by The People’s Federal Credit Union – June 17

Independence Weekend Celebration presented by Bell Helicopter – July 1-3

Luau Night presented by Reed Beverage – July 15

Christmas In July presented by Street Auto Group – July 21

World of Wizards Night presented by Cacique Foods – July 22

Marvel’s Defenders of The Diamond – Aug. 5

Dino Night With Ed’s Dinosaurs Live – Aug. 19

The Workplace Night feat. Leslie David Baker presented by Color Art – Sept. 2

SkyFest Spooktacular presented by Maxor – Sept. 16