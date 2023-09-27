AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles will face off against the Arkansas Travelers just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday to decide which team will conquer the 2023 Texas League Championship Series at Hodgetown Stadium.
The first pitch of the winner-take-all, 144th game of the 2023 season was set for 7:05 p.m. at Hodgetown Stadium on Wednesday, as announced by the team, and the Sod Poodles launched a flash sale of the Game Three tickets in preparation for the season showdown.
According to the team, tickets will be on sale starting as low as $2 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and will secure fans standing-room-only tickets as well as Right Field Lawn seats. Certain seats in Zone D of the Hodgetown Stadium seating bowl will also be on sale for as low as $10.
The Amarillo Sod Poodles encouraged local and non-local fans alike to buy tickets for the final game of the 2023 season here, as well as secure tickets for the Texas League Championship finale here.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.