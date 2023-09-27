AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles will face off against the Arkansas Travelers just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday to decide which team will conquer the 2023 Texas League Championship Series at Hodgetown Stadium.

The first pitch of the winner-take-all, 144th game of the 2023 season was set for 7:05 p.m. at Hodgetown Stadium on Wednesday, as announced by the team, and the Sod Poodles launched a flash sale of the Game Three tickets in preparation for the season showdown.

According to the team, tickets will be on sale starting as low as $2 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and will secure fans standing-room-only tickets as well as Right Field Lawn seats. Certain seats in Zone D of the Hodgetown Stadium seating bowl will also be on sale for as low as $10.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles encouraged local and non-local fans alike to buy tickets for the final game of the 2023 season here, as well as secure tickets for the Texas League Championship finale here.