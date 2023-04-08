AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Ahead of the opening week for the 2023 baseball season at Hodgetown Stadium, from April 11 through April 16, the Amarillo Sod Poodles released a day-by-day game schedule featuring expected highlights for the start of the season; of course, including the team’s first game as the Amarillo Calf Fries.

The season will begin, according to the Sod Poodles, with a game against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., followed by Opening Night Fireworks. Opening Week will end with another fireworks show on Friday, following the fourth of the six games against the Corpus Christi Hooks.

The full summary of the week of games released by the Sod Poodles includes:

Tuesday, April 11 – 7:05 p.m.

Opening Night at Hodgetown Stadium

Opening Night Fireworks presented by Downtown Athletic Club

First Pitch – Downtown Athletic Club

Jr. Soddies – West Texas Boom

National Anthem – Maddie Huval

Color Guard – Tascosa High School NJROTC

God Bless America – Shelley Hall

Marketing Table – Bomb City Distillery

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12 – 7:05 p.m.

Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Ford Dealers

Copa de la Diversión – Pointy Boots de Amarillo

First Pitch – Texas Ford Dealers

National Anthem – Grant Fithen

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 13 – 7:05 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday presented by Barnes Jewelry

First Pitch – Barnes Jewelry

Ceremonial First Pitch – World All-Star Academy Headquarters

National Anthem – Samantha Logan

Marketing Table – World All-Star Academy Headquarters

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech – World All-Star Academy Headquarters

Launch-A-Ball presented by Barnes Jewelry – Amarillo Thunder 10U Softball

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Friday, April 14 – 7:05 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by FirstBank Southwest

First Pitch – FirstBank Southwest

Ceremonial First Pitch – Keep Amarillo Clean

National Anthem – Tascosa High School Choir

Marketing Tables – FirstBank Southwest & Keep Amarillo Clean

Charity Spotlight presented by Brick & Elm Magazine – Keep Amarillo Clean

Special pregame on-field performance – Belmar Elementary Hula Hoop Team

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 – 7:05 p.m.

Calf Fries Night

Jackie Robinson Day

2023 Clear Plastic Bag Giveaway presented by Carpet Tech

First Pitch – Colton Long, Site Manager for Carpet Tech

National Anthem – Adrien Olsen

Marketing Tables – Carpet Tech & 5-Star Nutrition

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 – 1:05 p.m.

Day Baseball

Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell

Kids Run The Bases

2023 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by MGroup

First Pitch – MGroup

Ceremonial First Pitch – Bell

National Anthem – Jerrian Mucino

Launch-A-Ball presented by Barnes Jewelry – BSA Scout Troop 4086

Gates open at 12 p.m.

The Sod Poodles noted that single-game tickets can be purchased at the Hodgetown Stadium Box Office or online. More information can be found on the Sod Poodles website or by calling the Hodgetown Stadium Box Office at 806-803-9547.