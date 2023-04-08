AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Ahead of the opening week for the 2023 baseball season at Hodgetown Stadium, from April 11 through April 16, the Amarillo Sod Poodles released a day-by-day game schedule featuring expected highlights for the start of the season; of course, including the team’s first game as the Amarillo Calf Fries.
The season will begin, according to the Sod Poodles, with a game against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., followed by Opening Night Fireworks. Opening Week will end with another fireworks show on Friday, following the fourth of the six games against the Corpus Christi Hooks.
The full summary of the week of games released by the Sod Poodles includes:
Tuesday, April 11 – 7:05 p.m.
- Opening Night at Hodgetown Stadium
- Opening Night Fireworks presented by Downtown Athletic Club
- First Pitch – Downtown Athletic Club
- Jr. Soddies – West Texas Boom
- National Anthem – Maddie Huval
- Color Guard – Tascosa High School NJROTC
- God Bless America – Shelley Hall
- Marketing Table – Bomb City Distillery
- Gates open at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12 – 7:05 p.m.
- Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Ford Dealers
- Copa de la Diversión – Pointy Boots de Amarillo
- First Pitch – Texas Ford Dealers
- National Anthem – Grant Fithen
- Gates open at 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 13 – 7:05 p.m.
- Thirsty Thursday presented by Barnes Jewelry
- First Pitch – Barnes Jewelry
- Ceremonial First Pitch – World All-Star Academy Headquarters
- National Anthem – Samantha Logan
- Marketing Table – World All-Star Academy Headquarters
- Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech – World All-Star Academy Headquarters
- Launch-A-Ball presented by Barnes Jewelry – Amarillo Thunder 10U Softball
- Gates open at 6 p.m.
Friday, April 14 – 7:05 p.m.
- Friday Night Fireworks presented by FirstBank Southwest
- First Pitch – FirstBank Southwest
- Ceremonial First Pitch – Keep Amarillo Clean
- National Anthem – Tascosa High School Choir
- Marketing Tables – FirstBank Southwest & Keep Amarillo Clean
- Charity Spotlight presented by Brick & Elm Magazine – Keep Amarillo Clean
- Special pregame on-field performance – Belmar Elementary Hula Hoop Team
- Gates open at 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 15 – 7:05 p.m.
- Calf Fries Night
- Jackie Robinson Day
- 2023 Clear Plastic Bag Giveaway presented by Carpet Tech
- First Pitch – Colton Long, Site Manager for Carpet Tech
- National Anthem – Adrien Olsen
- Marketing Tables – Carpet Tech & 5-Star Nutrition
- Gates open at 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 16 – 1:05 p.m.
- Day Baseball
- Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell
- Kids Run The Bases
- 2023 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by MGroup
- First Pitch – MGroup
- Ceremonial First Pitch – Bell
- National Anthem – Jerrian Mucino
- Launch-A-Ball presented by Barnes Jewelry – BSA Scout Troop 4086
- Gates open at 12 p.m.
The Sod Poodles noted that single-game tickets can be purchased at the Hodgetown Stadium Box Office or online. More information can be found on the Sod Poodles website or by calling the Hodgetown Stadium Box Office at 806-803-9547.
