AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles are celebrating 300,000 mark in attendance at Hodgetown for the inaugural season with a “sale-ebration” ticket special for tonight’s game.

All seating bowl, lawn seats, and standing-room-only tickets are 50 percent off for tonight’s game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m.

You can get tickets at the Hodgetown Box Office, over the phone, or heading over to their website.