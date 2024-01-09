AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In association with the Arizona Diamondbacks Player Development, the Amarillo Sod Poodles announced their on-field staff for the 2024 season with returners and new coaches.

According to officials from the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Tim “Bogie” Bogar, a three-time Minor League Manager of the Year, has been named the third manager in Sod Poodles history.

“I am so grateful to Shaun Larkin and the Diamondbacks for this exciting opportunity,” said Bogar. “It’s no secret that the Sod Poodles are a first-class organization, and I am proud to become a part of it and the Amarillo community. Working with young players is a passion of mine and I am eager to engage with my players to teach and learn from them. I look forward to getting to know my coaching and support staff and utilize their strengths so that together we can continue to build on the excellence the Diamondbacks and Sod Poodles are known for.”

Bogar will begin his first season with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization after spending the last six seasons with the Washington Nationals, where he served as base coach and then bench coach for the last four seasons, according to officials. Officials noted that Bogar’s Major League coaching experience also includes stops with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

“We are ecstatic to have Bogie lead our Double-A affiliate in Amarillo,” said Arizona Diamondbacks Director of Player Development, Shaun Larkin. “His knowledge of the game, care for the players and impact on our staff is unparalleled. Most importantly, he is a man of character and integrity. He will be an incredible representative for the Diamondbacks organization and the Sod Poodle community will be proud to have him as a leader of the clubhouse.”

Officials with the Amarillo Sod Poodles also reported Bogar’s extensive history with Minor League managerial positions including:

In 2004 with the Greeneville Astros in the Appalachian League where he led the Astros then Rookie-Level club to a league championship and 41-26 regular season record while earning his first Manager of the Year Award.

Bogar was then promoted to manage the Astros’ Low-Class A affiliate, the Lexington Legends in the South Atlantic League where he managed the club to a league-best 82-57 record and was named the SAL Manager of the Year.

In 2006, Bogar was named the manager for Double-A Akron in the Cleveland organization, guiding the Aeros to a 167-116 regular season record and two championship appearances in the Eastern League in two seasons. After an 87- 55 record in his first season in Akron in 2006, Bogar was once again tabbed Manager of the Year, his third in as many years across three different leagues in the minors.

During his time in Akron, Bogar was selected to coach in the MLB All-Star Futures Game both in 2006 and 2007. After five seasons (2008-2012) as a Major League coach, Bogar was hired to manage the Arkansas Travelers in 2013.

Bogar’s only previous stop in the Texas League resulted in a 73-66 regular season record and a second-half championship for the Travelers as they earned a trip to the Texas League Championship series.

After one season with the Travelers, Bogar was hired by the Texas Rangers to be the bench coach for the 2014 season and was named interim manager for the Rangers late in the season, going 14-8 over the final 22 games.

Before joining the Washington Nationals staff, Bogar served as a special assistant to the General Manager of the Los Angeles Angels in 2015 and then served two seasons as the bench coach for the Seattle Mariners.

“We could not be more excited to have Tim join and lead our Amarillo Sod Poodles Team,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. “His resume and experience speaks for itself and shows a real love of the game. In addition, his wide-ranging experience at both the Major and Minor League levels is exactly the kind of leader young players seek in their journey through the minors to ultimately reach their goal of Major League Baseball. I know our Amarillo fans and community will welcome Tim with open arms when the team arrives for the 2024 season.”

According to officials from the Sod Poodles, the 2024 coaching staff will all be returning coaches either returning from the 2023 season or returning to the Sod Poodles after serving for a previous team:

Tom Gorzelanny will return for a second season and third overall as pitching coach for the Diamondbacks organization. Gorzelanny helped guide the Sod Poodles pitching staff to the Texas League Championship in 2023, and a franchise-best 77 wins during the season.

Terrmel Sledge will begin his second season as the hitting coach for the Sod Poodles.

Ronnie Gajownik will serve as the bench coach after coaching in the Arizona Fall League and was named for the Hillsboro Hops in 2023 as the first woman to manage at the High-A level. Gajownik was in a similar role for part of the 2022 season for the Sod Poodles, according to officials.

Connor Oates will serve as the athletic trainer and enter his second season with the Diamondbacks after serving for a Low-A Visalia in 2023.

Ryan Harrel will lead strength and conditioning and enter his third season with the Diamondbacks after spending the last two years in Low-A Visalia and High-A Hillsboro, according to officials.

Sod Poodle officials also noted that Shawn Roof has been assigned as a coach for Triple-A Reno in 2024 after guiding the Sod Poodles to their second Texas League Championship, most wins in a single season and becoming Amarillo’s all-time winningest manager.

According to officials, the Sod Poodles will open the 2024 season at Hodgetown against the San Antonio Missions on Friday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m.

For more information regarding the 2024 season, officials from the Sod Poodles encouraged fans to follow the Sod Poodles on social media or visit their website.