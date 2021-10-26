Silver Star Nation Interactive: With the bye week behind them, Cowboys prep for Vikings

(SILVER STAR NATION) – After spending their bye week healing after a tough first six games of the season, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back in the saddle Sunday in Minnesota.

Dallas is currently riding a five-game winning streak, the team’s longest since 2016, and is sitting atop the NFC East.

The week off came at an opportune time for the Cowboys. Quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right calf strain in the win over New England but reports out of Dallas indicated that he was practicing Monday.

The Vikings are 3-3 and are also coming off their bye week. Minnesota is on their own two-game winning streak after eking out victories over Detroit and in overtime against the Panthers.

Mickey Spagnola and Troy Lynch will break down the game in the latest Silver Star Nation Interactive show.

You can see the live stream in the video player at the top of this page starting at 3 p.m., and we want you to join in on the conversation. Just share your question using the hashtag #AskMickey on Twitter and watch as we answer them live.