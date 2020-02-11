Sean Lee willing to return to Dallas

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee says he wants to play football in the 2020 NFL season.

According to the website Heavy.com, Lee’s agent told USA Today Sports that the 34-year-old would like to return to the Dallas Cowboys for another year.

The two time Pro Bowler has played his entire professional career for the Cowboys. Over the past two seasons he battled injuries, but finished strong in 2019.

According to the article….Lee said if the Cowboys want him back….he’ll come back. If not, he’s willing to seek other opportunities as he is excited to play in 2020.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has commented publicly that he is a big fan of Sean Lee and would like to see him remain on the team.

Lee’s agent said a decision on where Lee will play in 2020 will be determined as the season approaches.