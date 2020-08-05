Rookie Center has shot at starting

As the Dallas Cowboys continue their modified training camp, some of the starting positions are up for grabs.

New Head Coach Mike McCarthy has not indicated yet which positions might be available, but veteran Center Travis Fredrick retired at the end of last season.

Wisconsin rookie Center Tyler Biadasz had a very successful college career and has certainly caught the eye of his coaches in the early days of training camp.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola likes Tyler’s chances of earning the starting spot on this year’s Cowboys team.

According to Spagnola, the fact that Biadasz is just a rookie should not hamper his chances to become the next starting Center for Dallas…