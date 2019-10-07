Prescott passed for a career high, but he’s not impressed or bragging

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passed for a career high 463 yards, including 226 yards to Amari Cooper, on Sunday but he said that did not matter. Three interceptions and a Cowboys loss to Green Bay by a score of 34 – 24 concerned him in his post-game comments.

At one point the Packers led the Cowboys by a score of 31 – 3.

“I had three interceptions,” Prescott said. “I don’t care how many yards I had or anything like that.”

“None of that matters,” Prescott said.

“We’re going to take this one on the chin,” Prescott said. “We’re going to learn from it and hopefully look back and say ‘this was a turning point’ or ‘this was good for us.’”

The Cowboys now have three wins and two losses for the season – having lost two in a row.

Use the video link above to see comments from the Cowboys players after the game.