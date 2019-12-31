No news on Garrett, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The news today from the Dallas Cowboys…no news.

Despite widespread speculation on the future of embattled Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett…the team has released no official information about Garrett’s future with the team.

Sports sites and blogs across the country reported that Garrett had a second meeting with team owner Jerry Jones Tuesday afternoon, but neither Garrett nor the Cowboys have commented on that meeting.

After finishing his ninth season with the team at a disappointing 8 and 8 record, and missing the NFL Playoffs, rumors of Garrett’s departure have run rampant.

Silver Star Nation’s Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola continues to monitor the situation from his offices inside The Star. If there are any developments you will find them right here.