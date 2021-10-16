Mickey’s keys to beating New England

FOXBOROUGH, MA (SILVER STAR NATION) — The 4-1 Dallas Cowboys head to Foxborough to take on the 2-3 New England Patriots.

The Cowboys haven’t beaten the Patriots since 1996 and their last win at New England was in 1987, according to Jon Machota. The Cowboys’ offense continues to roll and shows no signs of slowing down and the defense looks to keep their turnover streak going.

Several players have landed on the injury list including star cornerback Trevon Diggs and left tackle Tyron Smith. Both players have been listed as questionable but owner Jerry Jones expects them to play.

As always, our Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his Keys to Victory report ahead of Sunday’s game.

The game kicks off on CBS at 3:25 p.m. Central Daylight Time.