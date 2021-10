SANTA FE, N.M. -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation has asked parents to talk to teens about the importance of safe driving during National Teen Driver Week, happening between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23. The campaign is made possible through a partnership between the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and NMDOT.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teens between 15 and 18 years old in the U.S., according to NHTSA. In 2019, the agency reported 2,042 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driving a passenger vehicle, and 628 of those killed were the teen behind the wheel. In that same year, NHTSA reported about 92,000 teens were injured in crashes and nearly 264,000 people were injured during crashes that involved a teen driver.