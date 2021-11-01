Mickey: Give credit where credit is due

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys are still celebrating their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Without starting quarterback Dak Prescott available to play, the Cowboys, lead by backup quarterback Cooper Rush managed to pull off a 20-16 comeback win over the Vikings in Minneapolis.

While the offense is getting a lot of the praise, Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says a great deal of the credit needs to go to the defense.

Spagnola says first round draft pick Micah Parsons deserves a lot of the accolades.