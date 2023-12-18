FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Cowboys are picking up the pieces after a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola said.

Giving up 266 yards in the game on Sunday, the Cowboys’ run defense wasn’t what it needed to be. Though, Spagnola said, it’s time to move on to next week’s game against the Dolphins.

It’s also been a long time since the Cowboys lost consecutive games in a season, Spagnola added. Head Coach Mike McCarthy shared that sentiment, saying that the loss doesn’t define the team’s value or previous successes.

“None of us feel good about what happened in Buffalo yesterday,” McCarthy said. “You know, it’s that that’s not who we are, as you know, as far as what we believe in our team. And hey, we’ve done the right things. We’re giving them credit. But [in the] same breath, this is a totally different challenge going to Miami. It’s a different, different style football team and this will be another great road challenge.”

This is another road game for the Cowboys. The team is 3-4 on the road, and they’ve had trouble playing against away teams with solid records in the past, Spagnola said.