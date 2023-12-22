FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys defense must rebound this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after giving up 31 points and 266 yards rushing last Sunday against the Bills in that 31-10 loss, Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola said.

According to Spagnola, the speed of the dolphins at wide receiver and their ability to run the ball with Raheem Mostert will make this task much more difficult.

“We got to get to them before they can get they speed,” Linebacker Micah Parsons said. “It’s going to take everybody, you know. This is a team where it’s not just about the back end. It’s about, you know, all 11 doing their job, we slow these guys down so they never pick up that 100% speed. You know, we got to come out the stack flying this week.”

As for the injury updates, the Cowboys are listing starting guard Zack Martin as questionable for this game, trying to recover from a thigh injury. Plus, starting left tackle Tyron Smith is being listed as doubtful he’s still having back issues, Spagnola said.