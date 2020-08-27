McCarthy: We’re listening to players

Normally when the Cowboys Head Coach has a news conference during training camp, it’s to talk football and his team’s progress.

But these are far from normal times. First, the pandemic changed the entire plan for NFL preseason and training camp schedules. Close behind was the civil movement that followed the police shooting of George Floyd in Minnesota. Now the outrage over the Kenosha, Wisconsin police shooting has reignited social issues and brought them to the forefront.

In reaction to that shooting, several professional sports franchises have canceled or postponed practices and games this week, including the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League.

At his morning news conference on Thursday, Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy talked in-depth about his take on our broken nation, and the impact of the Kenosha shooting on his family and friends after he spent years in Wisconsin as the Head Coach of the Green Bay Packers.