FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It’s official…Dak Prescott is back at the helm as the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback on Sunday against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott, who has been out since he broke a bone on his throwing hand in the first week of the 2022 regular NFL season, has been working out with the team for the past two weeks and has now been medically cleared to resume active play.

While Prescott was recovering from surgery to repair hand, backup quarterback Cooper Rush kept the Cowboys on track with four wins and only one loss.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy says Dak being back won’t alter the offense’s approach to the game but will provide the kind of leadership that only Prescott can provide.

The Cowboys and Lions kick off at noon Sunday at AT&T Stadium.