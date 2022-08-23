FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Veteran kicker Brett Maher’s return to the Dallas Cowboys seems almost certain as the team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. That leaves Maher as the team’s remaining kicker.

The NFL mandated cut down from 85 players to 80 took place on Tuesday afternoon. The other four players the team released were injured linebacker Christian Sam, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and cornerback Quandre Mosley.

None of the cuts come as a big surprise, although Sprinkle did help the team last year as a backup to the often injured Dalton Schultz. That role will now be most likely filled by Wisconsin draft pick Jake Ferguson.

The team must cut from 80 players on the regular roster to 53 on August 30th.