Garrett says Rodgers, Cobb were a “pain in the ass” but that changes this year

FRISCO, Texas — As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (October 6), wide receiver Randall Cobb says it’s no big deal to go up against his former teammates.

Cobb spent his first eight years in the NFL with the Packers and playing with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

But Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett sees it differently. Just going up against the Rodgers-Cobb combination was, to quote Garrett, a “pain in the ass.”

“And we competed against that for a long time,” Garrett said.

Now Cobb plays for the other side.

Garrett said, “He’s just got a great feel for playing the game in an incredibly competitive nature to him. And he can do so many different things and you know short passes that he breaks attack and goes makes it goes and makes a big run after the catch.”

Garrett described Cobb as the guy who makes big plays at big moments.

