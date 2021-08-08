Finally, Drew Pearson a Hall of Famer

Who knew when Drew Pearson debuted with the Dallas Cowboys in 1973 that the wide receiver would become one the most deserving players ever to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Pearson, who played ten seasons with the Cowboys and went on to various coaching and executive positions in the NFL, made it into the Hall in his final year eligibility for the award.

Sunday night in Canton, Ohio, Pearson took his rightful place among the members of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Taylor Brooks was there and has the emotional reaction.