Dallas Cowboys LB Sean Lee to retire after 11 seasons

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee will retire after an 11-year career in the National Football League, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports.

After 11 seasons with the Cowboys, linebacker Sean Lee tells ESPN he is retiring. Injuries marked his career, but he was a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016 and the unquestioned leader of the defense.https://t.co/DOICS1iVqq — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 26, 2021

A beloved fan favorite and the unquestioned leader of the defense, Lee’s NFL career was marked by multiple injuries.

Lee was selected to the Pro Bowl in both 2015 and 2016, and was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2016.

Lee was drafted in the 2nd Round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Lee holds the Dallas Cowboys’ single-game tackles record with 22.

Lee’s career ends with 802 total tackles, 14 career interceptions, two INT’s returned for touchdowns, five fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, 59 tackles for loss and four sacks.