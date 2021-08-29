Cowboys winless as preseason ends

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are the Amarillo area lane closures you should know about on your commute this week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 29, TxDOT said there will be various lane closures on I-27 southbound from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly for overlay work. The work will take place starting at Bell Street and progressing south throughout the week with work finishing up at the I-27/US 60 split, just north of W. Country Club Road.