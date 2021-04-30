Cowboys take Oregon State CB Nahshon Wright with No. 99 pick of draft

CLEVELAND — The Dallas Cowboys took Oregon State cornerback Nahshon Wright with their fourth and final pick of day two of the NFL Draft Friday.

The Cowboys spent all of their first five draft picks on defensive players.

Wright played two seasons for the Beavers, totaling five interceptions, five pass break-ups and 64 tackles. He spent his freshman year at Laney Junior College.

Wright is the second cornerback that Dallas took Friday night. The Cowboys also selected Kentucky’s Kelvin Joseph in the second round.

The Cowboys have six picks on day three of the draft Saturday: two in the fourth round, one in the fifth round, two in the sixth round and one in the seventh round.