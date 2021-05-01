Live Updates: Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — The Dallas Cowboys have six picks in day three of the NFL Draft and Silver Star Nation is keeping you up to date on who Dallas takes.

Follow below for a live tracker with each Cowboys selection as they comes in.

Round 4, Pick #115: LSU LB Jabril Cox

Round 4, Pick #138: Marshall OT Josh Ball

Round 5, Pick #179: Stanford WR Simi Fehoko

In the first two days of the draft, Dallas took Penn State LB Micah Parsons, Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph, UCLA DT Osa Odighizuwa, Iowa DE Chauncey Golston and Oregon State CB Nahshon Wright.