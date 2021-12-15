Cowboys Micah Parsons a force in the NFL

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – When the Dallas Cowboys used their first round draft pick to grab defensive linebacker Micah Parsons in the 2021 NFL draft, there were some doubters.

Now the defensive rookie is not only a strong candidate for defensive rookie of the year, he is frankly a strong contender for defensive player of the year in the NFL.

Parsons has been a monster on the field, silencing anyone who doubted the Cowboys number one pick.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the rookie is already being compared to an NFL Hall of Famer.