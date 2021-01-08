Cowboys fire coordinator Mike Nolan

AP-FBN–Cowboys-Nolan Fired, 1st Ld-Writethru
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after their defense allowed a franchise record in points and finished 31st in the NFL against the run in his only season. Coach Mike McCarthy hired Nolan from New Orleans, where he was coaching linebackers, when McCarthy replaced Jason Garrett a year ago. The Cowboys tried to implement a new scheme despite having no in-person time with players during the offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dallas also fired defensive line coach Jim Tomsula. Nolan and Tomsula are both former head coaches with San Francisco.