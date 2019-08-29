Cowboys final preseason game

Here we go. The final game of the preseason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolling into AT&T Stadium. We’re not going to see the starters in this ballgame, but it is vitally important for the players on the back half of that Cowboys roster as they have to cut from 90 players to 53 by Saturday afternoon. Jason Garrett spent most of his playing career as one of those players and he sympathizes and understands what they’re going through.

An important week for me my entire NFL career and I just think it’s important you know when you build your team that everybody is mindful of that by nature for a starting player typically this is not important of a game for you. But it is a really really important night for a lot of guys.

One of those guys that’s been trying to prove himself is North Texas product Jalen Guyton

It’s like the world’s longest job interview you know. And you’ve been waiting, and you’ve been wondered how am I doing. Of course, your mind is just going through all the stuff that you’ve messed up and you know leaving out all the things you’ve done good or vice versa. With that said it’s all good. It’s mostly I just focus on living the dream

With his full body of work throughout training camp in the past. He wants to leave nothing to chance on Thursday night against the Buccaneers.

Right now, I’m putting all of my focus all of my effort my mental energy my my physical preparation into being a Dallas Cowboy. You know the day that I wake up and I’m elsewhere is the day I wake up and focus all my energy for that organization.

I think it’s important of a very personal conversation with the player and thank him for what he’s done for the team up to this point and then give them give them something that’s constructive.

It’s a seven o’clock kick inside AT&T Stadium for the Cowboys and the Buccaneers with the superstar nation. I’m Matt Roberts.