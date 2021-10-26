Cowboys back in action at Minnesota

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys return to action this Sunday night after a week off to celebrate their big overtime win over the New England Patriots.

The team will be in the national spotlight as the NBC Sunday Night Football game of the week versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Quarterback Dak Prescott will most likely play despite nursing a nagging calf injury since the Patriots game.

Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola and Troy Lynch break it all down in Tuesday’s edition of Silver Star Nation Interactive.