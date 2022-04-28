LAS VEGAS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa Offensive Tackle Tyler Smith with pick 24 in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With most of the offensive lineman linked to Dallas off the board when the Cowboys were on the clock, Smith was the choice to address their multitude of needs on the offensive line.

Smith grew up in Forth Worth and played defensive line growing up. He attended North Crowley High School, where his coach switched him to offensive tackle out of sheer necessity.

It ended up being the right call. Smith earned All-District honors as a junior and senior. During his senior season, he split time between left tackle and right tackle.

He received offers from Houston, Navy and Tulsa, eventually landing with the Golden Hurricanes. As a freshman, he was named an All-American. His sophomore season, he was named to the Second Team All-ACC team.

Smith is a big, agile athlete with a lot of raw talent. He’s quick on his feet, running a 5 second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds.

Smith is an aggressive lineman who drives his legs and will do well blocking for a Cowboys team who looks to reestablish their dominance as a running football team with RB Ezekiel Elliott.

He has a bit of a problem with penalties, drawing 16 during the 2021 season, 12 of which were holding calls. He has plenty to work on and his fundamentals are lacking.

Smith doesn’t look like a Day 1 starter, but has all the raw talent and athleticism you can ask for in an offensive lineman.

The Dallas Cowboys have a history of drafting offensive lineman well. Though most experts had a second-round grade on Smith, he has the raw talent to develop into a quality starting offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys.