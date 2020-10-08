Babe: Something’s got to give

The Dallas Cowboys are playing well below preseason expectations considering the talented roster they have.

But that roster didn’t even get out of the gate before being wracked by injury. Most of the damage has occurred on the defensive side of the ball, as evidenced by the Cowboys inability to stop any of the offenses they’ve played this season.

Cowboys broadcaster and former quarterback Babe Laufenberg says something has to give…and Sunday’s game against the winless New York Giants may be just what the doctor ordered.