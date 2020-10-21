Silver Star Nation: Cowboys turnovers cost them on Monday night

ARLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dallas Cowboys had less than a stellar performance against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night due to their four turnovers. Silver Star Nation’s Mickey Spagnola dives into what the team has to do differently to turn things around.

The Cowboys had two fumbles on the ground via Ezekiel Elliott, and two interceptions thanks to Dak Prescott’s understudy, Andy Dalton.

Coming into the game, there were two things people were looking forward to, the first being how Andy Dalton stepping in for an injured Dak Prescott would fair and secondly, what the Arizona Cardinal’s Heisman Trophy Winner and Quarterback, Kyler Murray, would look like heading home to Texas.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, Kyler Murray was nearly non existent through the air. Murray only had nine completions out of 24 passing attempts. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they could not seem to stop coughing up the football on offense.

Murray and the rest of the Cardinals took full advantage of the Cowboys turnovers and routed Dallas in AT&T Stadium, in what was an embarrassing 38-10 loss for the Cowboys.

Despite the tough loss, the Cowboys are still shockingly leading an abysmal NFC East Division. With that being said, Dallas will eventually need to learn how to get things going defensively, and find a way to fix their offensive line woes if they plan on staying a-top the division.

