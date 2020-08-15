Shamrock: Counting on more than luck

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Shamrock Fighting Irish are poised to compete this season, thanks to their Head Coach, Jarrett Vickers’, risk taking mentality.

If you were to take a quick glance at the 2020 Shamrock Fighting Irish’s roster , one might think, these guys are the same 3-8 team from last year. However, if you were to go and watch them practice, it’s a totally different story.

The team is putting in work and they are making sure it is quality work at that. While most teams have already called it a day hours before, Shamrock is only starting theirs. Coach Vickers has his team running two-a-day practice from 3 -4:30 p.m. in 100° heat.

Some might think, ‘How is the team doing that?’, well… I don’t really have an answer, But they are, and they make it look rather easy. During practice, Vickers can be seen on the field with his guys, running around, motivating, and making sure that everyone knows their assignments. The players seem to gravitate toward him.

One player, really close to Coach Vickers is starting Quarterback and Senior, Shea Jernigan. The 5’9″ 155 pound QB is an absolute freak athlete, who can make plays happen with his legs or arm, and is looking forward to some unique plays that his coach has drawn up.

Coach Vickers is an interesting and very unique coach. The mans Twitter bio says he is both a gambler, and risk taker. Both attributes Vickers said he uses with his football team.

When Vickers was asked about whether or not some new Trick plays were in the works he replied, “Oh yeah, We’ll swing for the fences. I mean if you’re gonna get turned down by a hot chick might as well be a 10, not an 8. You know what I mean? So, we swing for the fences, and we think fortune favors the bold. You know? I think the luckier you are the more aggressive you are, and so that’s what we like to do, and I think kids can get behind that.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the hard work and gambling attitude pays off for the Fighting Irish this season, but if Coach Vickers is right, we should see fortune favor them this season.