Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Sergio Castillo recounts the Houston Roughnecks shortened, but successful, inaugural season
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Abbott postpones primary runoff election due to COVID-19
Local girl diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis taking extra precautions
Video
EXCLUSIVE: KAMR Local 4 interview with Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Video
Warning of false social media post in Amarillo
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Top Stories
Possible showers this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Severe Weather Updates for March 18
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Severe Weather Storm Spotting Seminar
Video
Severe Weather Updates for February 23, 2020
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Sergio Castillo recounts the Houston Roughnecks shortened, but successful, inaugural season
Video
Top Stories
Flame in Japan; How long until news if Olympics will open?
Brady, Gurley: From 2019 Super Bowl foes to same division
Horse racing grapples with risks of running during pandemic
Judge reveals he had collapsed lung, says rib improving
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Brent’s Cafe: Health Benefits of Chilies
Video
Top Stories
Making Screen Time Count
Video
Rocket Brews: Micheladas
Video
Remarkable Women: Georgia O’Keeffe
Video
Temporary changes to KAMR Local 4 News at 10:00, Studio 4 during COVID-19
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sergio Castillo recounts the Houston Roughnecks shortened, but successful, inaugural season
Sports
by:
Clint Brakebill
Posted:
Mar 20, 2020 / 09:59 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 20, 2020 / 09:59 PM CDT
Video Forecast
Possible showers this weekend
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Christmas Lights Spread Cheer During COVID-19 Crisis
Video
Amarillo Police help 6-year-old celebrate canceled birthday
This one-eared unicorn puppy is melting hearts on the internet (stills)
Video
One Pedal Push At A Time: Biking The Iditarod Trail
Video
Food Truck Explosion Caught On Camera
Video
Caught on cam: Car launches into air after street race in Florida
Video
Caught On Camera: Good Samaritans Brave Fiery Semi Crash
Video