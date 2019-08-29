SEC adding sideline monitor to assist in replay process

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is adding a sideline monitor for officials on the field to use as part of its instant replay process this season.

The monitor will be positioned at the officials’ sideline headset location.

The referee can use the monitor during every official instant replay stoppage of play. The referee will see what the replay official in the stadium is viewing and discussing with collaborative replay officials in the SEC’s video center. SEC representatives say this will allow the referee to provide a more specific announcement of a particular ruling to people watching the game in the stadium or on television.

While the referee will be able to provide input about the ruling on the field and the replay review in progress, the decision on whether to overturn a call will still be maintained by the replay official in the booth working with collaborative replay officials at the SEC video center.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25