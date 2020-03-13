Rivalry at Hodgetown

Sports

by: David Davis,

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two matchups, two great rivalries. Hodgetown played host to two historic high school rivalries today.

Watch the Randall and Canyon game highlights above.

Watch the Amarillo High and Tascosa highlights above.

Rivalry Finals:

The Randall Raiders defeated The Canyon Eagles, 8-7.

The Amarillo High Sandies defeated The Tascosa Rebels, 5-0.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss