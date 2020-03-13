AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two matchups, two great rivalries. Hodgetown played host to two historic high school rivalries today.
Watch the Randall and Canyon game highlights above.
Watch the Amarillo High and Tascosa highlights above.
Rivalry Finals:
The Randall Raiders defeated The Canyon Eagles, 8-7.
The Amarillo High Sandies defeated The Tascosa Rebels, 5-0.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Rivalry at Hodgetown
- Local Sports Suspensions and Cancellations
- Which Texans are less likely to vaccinate their kids?
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints suspends gatherings worldwide due to coronavirus pandemic
- Ohio health official estimates 100,000 Ohioans already carrying coronavirus