COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Reports surfaced Wednesday afternoon that Texas A&M was finalizing a deal to make Bobby Petrino the next A&M offensive coordinator and will inherit play-calling duties.

Jimbo Fisher is finalizing a deal to hire Bobby Petrino as @AggieFootball’s OC and Petrino will take over play-calling duties, sources tell ESPN. Petrino, one of the top offensive minds in football, was briefly OC at UNLV after spending last three seasons at Missouri State. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 4, 2023

Petrino’s hire comes after Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher let go of then-OC Darryl Dickey in November after a dismal year on offense that led to A&M missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 2005.

Petrino spent time as head coach at Arkansas, Louisville, Western Kentucky and the last three years at Missouri State. He now will try to find a cure for an A&M offense that struggled to get off the ground in 2022, finishing the season 93rd in total offense in the FBS.